Antonio Banderas proudly watches his girlfriend Nicole Kimpel on the catwalk

View Galleries
-
Britney Spears has romantic sunset date with boyfriend amidst family drama
Britney Spears was feelin' lucky as she enjoyed a romantic sunset date night with her boyfriend Sam Asghari this week. The 37-year-old superstar...
-
Priyanka Chopra wishes the 'light of her life' Nick Jonas a happy birthday
It doesn’t get any sweeter than Mrs. Jonas. Priyanka Chopra had a very special birthday message for her husband Nick Jonas. “The light of my life....
-
Alex Rodriguez's reaction to JLo saying she wants more kids is hilarious
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez might be welcoming their own baby in the future! This week, JLo has been doing the press rounds for her flick...
-
Jennifer Lopez's little man will walk her down the aisle at wedding to Alex Rodriguez
Jennifer Lopez will have a special man by her side during her upcoming wedding to Alex Rodriguez. The Hustlers star revealed that her 11-year-old son...
-
Camila Cabello on why she and Shawn Mendes 'smooch' like they're in a rom-com
Camila Cabello is shameless when it comes to showing off PDA with Shawn Mendes. In an interview with the Morning Mash Up, the Liar singer reacted to a...