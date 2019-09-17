View 3 pics | Back to story

Antonio Banderas proudly watches his girlfriend Nicole Kimpel on the catwalk

...
Antonio Banderas proudly watches his girlfriend Nicole Kimpel on the catwalk
You're reading

Antonio Banderas proudly watches his girlfriend Nicole Kimpel on the catwalk

1/3
Victoria Beckham shares the crucial value she instills in Harper Seven
Next

Victoria Beckham shares the crucial value she instills in Harper Seven
Antonio Banderas
© Getty Images

Antonio Banderas

Antonio Banderas was a proud boyfriend while watching his love Nicole Kimpel on the runway during Malaga Fashion Week. 

The Spanish actor watched from the balcony accompanied by two friends who joined him in applauding his leading lady for her latest and most exciting accomplishment yet in the fashion world.

Nicole and Barbara Kimpel
© Getty Images

Nicole and Barbara Kimpel

The German-Dutch model and handbag designer appeared on the catwalk at the end of her show alongside her twin sister Barbara Kimpel who together form handbag brand, Baniki.

Baniki runway show
© Getty Images

Baniki runway show

The ladies of the hour dressed alike in silky printed dresses although each with a different style. Nicole donned a maxi dress under a light denim jacket, meanwhile, her sister opted for a robe-like iteration of the dress with kimono sleeves and a matching waist tie.

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

Más sobre:

View Galleries