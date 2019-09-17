Camila Cabello gets personal in BTS look for 'Shameless'

View Galleries
MTV VMAs 2019: J Balvin, Bad Bunny, Camila Cabello and more stars taking the stage
There’s an official LatinX takeover coming to the stage at this year’s MTV Video Music Awards! Some of the biggest names in Latin music are set to...
Emilia Clarke sings in new Christmas movie – and she's good!
Christmas is around the corner and Emilia Clarke is everyone’s new favorite elf. The former Game of Thrones star is now the mother of holidays with...
Ally Brooke on representing Mexican-Americans in 'The Casagrandes'
When Nickelodeon asked Ally Brooke to sing the theme song for their new series The Casagrandes, it was an automatic 'yes!' from the Fifth...
'Terminator' star Gabriel Luna on working with Arnold Schwarzenegger
There’s a new Terminator in town and he’s taking notes. Gabriel Luna will star in this fall’s Terminator: Dark Fate alongside the legendary AI...
Jennifer Lopez gives a hilarious lesson in iconic music video dance moves
Dance school is in session! Jennifer Lopez joined Jimmy Fallon for a hilarious bit. The On the Floor singer and the Tonight Show host teamed up for a...