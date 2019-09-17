View 3 pics | Back to story

Salma Hayek had two big reasons to celebrate Mexico's Independence Day

...
Salma Hayek had two big reasons to celebrate Mexico's Independence Day
You're reading

Salma Hayek had two big reasons to celebrate Mexico's Independence Day

1/3
Amara La Negra shares her experiences with colorism: 'They want someone who looks more Latina' 
Next

Amara La Negra shares her experiences with colorism: 'They want someone who looks more Latina' 
Netflix Monarca cast
© Getty Images

Netflix Monarca cast

Salma Hayek had double the reasons to celebrate on Mexico’s Independence Day, September 16. On Monday, the Mexican actress took to social media to share her excitement not only over patriotic reasons but for career too. Next to a joyful Boomerang where she appears waving a Mexican flag while standing next to a Catrina, the actress wrote, “I am having an extra happy Mexican Independence Day! I am celebrating the independence and that #Monarca ranked number 1 in Mexico out of all the shows on @Netflix this weekend!

Salma Hayek
© Getty Images

Salma Hayek

The new drama which she produced with Netflix launched on September 13, and although we didn't party with Salma this weekend, we were definitely celebrating in spirit. Prior to the series premiere, the 53-year-old star appeared alongside the stars of the show for a presentation and red carpet event in Mexico City.

Salma Hayek and Kit Harrington
© Salmahayek

Salma Hayek and Kit Harrington

Most recently Salma announced she will be working with former Game of Thrones star Kit Harington a.k.a Jon Snow. And even though their secret project is yet to be announced we can already picture it’s going to be a hit.

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

Más sobre:

View Galleries