Diane Guerrero is changing the narrative about family deportation

Jennifer Lopez shares her healthy and unhealthy habits 'to stay in character' for 'Hustlers'
When Jennifer Lopez accepted to play the character of Ramona for her latest film Hustlers, the 50-year-old star knew she needed to fully step into her...
How Diane Guerrero wants to affect change through her work
Diane Guerrero is a ‘jane’ of all trades. She can write an emotionally compelling and poignant book that will tug at your heart with her...
Reflecting on her own separation heartache, Diane Guerrero opens up about mass deportations
Diane Guerrero wants the next generation to act against the "hateful rhetoric" that is currently being used towards the Latinx community. The Orange...
11 children’s books by celebrities for the perfect bedtime story
Growing up, we all had our favorite bedtime stories that we looked forward to hearing — stories we wanted to hear over and over again. Whether it...
Amara La Negra shares her experiences with colorism: 'They want someone who looks more Latina'
Amara La Negra is opening up about her Latinx roots and the colorism she has faced throughout her life and career. In a conversation with HuffPost,...