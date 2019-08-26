View 11 pics | Celebrities
Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova are the image of their twins in childhood photos

© @annakournikova

Russian former tennis player Anna Kournikova, 38, and Spanish singer Enrique Iglesias, 44, tend to keep their personal lives out of the spotlight, appearing together on very few occasions during their 18-year relationship.

However, when it comes to their twins Lucy and Nicholas - who made their entrance on Decemebr 16, 2017 - the couple are a little more forthcoming, regularly sharing updates with their fans.

The sweet snaps are not only heavy on the aww factor, but when compared with throwback pictures shared by their famous parents, let us see who they most resemble. Take a loot and let us know what you think...

© @enriqueiglesias

Cheeky Enrique!

Enrique Iglesias shared a childhood picture of himself and compared it with a current photo so that his followers noted how much he has changed, but it also had fans talking about how much his babies look like him.

© @annakournikova

Baby Anna

Russian genes seem to have ruled the day. Just take a look of the former athlete when she was a baby - the resemblance to the little ones is uncanny!

© @annakournikova/@enriqueiglesias

Blond boy

Enrique is known for his luscious dark locks, but his hair used to be light when he was little, just like Nicholas and Lucy are! 

© @annakournikova

Serious girl?

While this snap shows little Anna with a scowl, she was by all accounts a happy little girl, just like her twins, during her younger years. Enrique's girlfriend had a happy childhood, growing up in Moscow.

© @annakournikova/@enriqueiglesias

Passion for soccer

Even though Nicholas and Lucy arguably look more like their mom, the babies have inherited Enrique Iglesias' passion for soccer. We have seen them wearing the Spain team jersey, as well as Russia's team colors.

© @enriqueiglesias/@annakournikova

funny faces 

Just like her babies, Anna Kournikova used to be very expressive during her early years.

© @enriqueiglesias

Daddy's girl

Compare this his cute picture of Lucy and her dad sharing a playful moment on a boat with a childhood snap of Enrique and it's clear the apple didn't fall too far from the tree.

© @annakournikova

Mom's energy

Anna Kournikova and Enrique Iglesias' twins are tireless and the former model was too. Her parents decided to enroll her in a tennis academy so that all that energy had a healthy outlet. that's how her love for the sport which propelled her to fame began.

© @enriqueiglesias

Daddy's eyes

This snap shows that Nicholas has inherited his dad's gorgeous eyes. 

© @annakournikova/@enriqueiglesias

Sweet beginnings

Anna Kounikova and Enrique Iglesias were the cutest kids, so it's only natural their twins are equally adorable.

