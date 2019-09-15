Jennifer Lopez shares her healthy and unhealthy habits 'to stay in character' for 'Hustlers'

View Galleries
Jennifer Lopez and Shakira make Forbes' highest-paid women in music list – see how much they made
There’s some serious Latina power on Forbes' latest list. Jennifer Lopez and Shakira ranked as two of the highest-paid women in music. In the...
From Jennifer Lopez to Cardi B, 'Hustlers' photocall fashion look by look
Who will play Selena Quintanilla in Netflix's new series: our top picks
J.Lo and Alex Rodriguez's first 2019 workout shows why they're #fitnessgoals
If you need some motivation, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez prove there’s no time to lose when it comes to #fitnessgoals for 2019. The power...