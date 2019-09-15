View 4 pics | Back to story

Jennifer Lopez shares her healthy and unhealthy habits 'to stay in character' for 'Hustlers'

Jennifer Lopez shares her healthy and unhealthy habits 'to stay in character' for 'Hustlers'
Jennifer Lopez shares her healthy and unhealthy habits 'to stay in character' for 'Hustlers'

When Jennifer Lopez accepted to play the character of Ramona for her latest film Hustlers, the 50-year-old star knew she needed to fully step into her character’s mindset – even if that meant smoking cigarettes.

In a video for Vanity Fair’s series In A Day, Alex Rodriguez’s fiancé takes viewers on a behind-the-scenes look at what a day was like during filming.

“Sometimes I smoked one of the cigarettes and stayed in the mindset of Ramona,” she said after sharing, “Of all the props that the prop master bought me there was a blinged out lighter that I would hold every day.”

In preparation of her role, the Second Act star also turned to pole dancing lessons which she began taking four months before production. Of course, A-Rod loved the idea and accompanied her to the classes where he filmed short clips of her sharp dancing skills.

As to the most important factor Jlo shared, “For me, probably sleep is the most important thing. It’s the one thing I don’t like getting interrupted,” she said. “If I have an early call, I’ll be in bed early. I have to be disciplined about it. I come home and I just go to sleep. I don’t gotta take no melatonin. I do nothing. I don’t need to read a book, no meditation app. I hit that pillow and I’m out.”

