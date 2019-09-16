Priyanka Chopra wishes the 'light of her life' Nick Jonas a happy birthday

View Galleries
Nick Jonas reacts after wife Priyanka Chopra gets his age wrong
Nick Jonas doesn’t mind his wife’s latest mix up. Over the weekend, Priyanka Chopra took to her social media to congratulate her husband on the...
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are looking to drop $20 million on new home
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are moving out and moving up. Mr. and Mrs. Jonas are reportedly in the market for a new home and they have quite the...
Nick Jonas is a full-time husband and part-time photographer during vacay with Priyanka Chopra
Burnin' Up: The Jonas Brothers and their wives stun at 'Chasing Happiness' premiere
It's always a party when the Jonas Brothers attend a Hollywood event and bring their wives as plus ones (please see them totally fangirling at the...
Jennifer Lopez's little man will walk her down the aisle at wedding to Alex Rodriguez
Jennifer Lopez will have a special man by her side during her upcoming wedding to Alex Rodriguez. The Hustlers star revealed that her 11-year-old son...