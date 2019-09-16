View 3 pics | Back to story

In his own words: Chef Aáron Sánchez on inspiring the next generation of Latinx chefs

In his own words: Chef Aáron Sánchez on inspiring the next generation of Latinx chefs
In his own words: Chef Aáron Sánchez on inspiring the next generation of Latinx chefs

Chef Aaron Sanchez
© Gabrielle Geiselman-Milone

Chef Aaron Sanchez

Chef Aáron Sanchez has a new memoir coming out titled Where I Come From: Life Lessons From a Latino Chef.

Aaron Sanchez
© Gabrielle Geiselman-Milone

Aaron Sanchez

The book will be available at bookstores everywhere on October 1.

Chef Aaron Sanchez
© Gabrielle Geiselman-Milone

Chef Aaron Sanchez

In it, the 43-year-old chef opens up about his personal life and his journey to becoming one of the greatest Latino chefs.

