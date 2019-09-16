View 3 pics | Back to story

Alex Rodriguez's reaction to JLo saying she wants more kids is hilarious

...
Alex Rodriguez's reaction to JLo saying she wants more kids is hilarious
You're reading

Alex Rodriguez's reaction to JLo saying she wants more kids is hilarious

1/3
This Latino artist created an Aztec-inspired portrait of Selena Quintanilla
Next

This Latino artist created an Aztec-inspired portrait of Selena Quintanilla
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez kids
© Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez kids

Alex Rodriguez had a hilarious reaction when learning Jennifer Lopez wants more kids. 

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez
© Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez

“Interesting,” he replied during his interview with Hoda Kotb. "That's a lot to unpack," he joked.

JLo and A-Rod family
© @jlo

JLo and A-Rod family

He then revealed his fiancé was probably inspired by Hoda's own journey of adotping kids when she was 52. “I see how happy you are, and I think she may want to follow in your footsteps,” Alex shared. “Maybe we’ll have you over to give us a little teaching, a little tutoring.” 

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

Más sobre:

View Galleries