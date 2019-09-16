View 3 pics | Back to story

This Latino artist created an Aztec-inspired portrait of Selena Quintanilla

This Latino artist created an Aztec-inspired portrait of Selena Quintanilla
This Latino artist created an Aztec-inspired portrait of Selena Quintanilla

Selena Aztec Drawing
© @qetzaart

Northwest Indiana artist Jorge Garza created a Selena Quintanilla illustration in his unique Aztec style. 

Chapulin
© @quetzaart

"I respect Selena and the influence she has had on Mexican-American culture so I uploaded it … and I did not expect the feedback I had," he told My San Antonio.

Prince Aztec
© @quetzaart

He also created a Prince portrait. His work is avaiable online for purchase. 

