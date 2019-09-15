Friyay! Eva Longoria closed out her busy work week with the perfect ending: quality time with her one-year-old son Santiago Enrique Bastón! \"Stepping into the weekend.... #datenight with my man!\" the Grand Hotel producer wrote alongside a sweet photo of her all glammed up in an LBD and holding Santi's little hand. \"Friday night - this is my big plans,\" she later joked in a video to fans, adding that she \"couldn't be happier!\"

What did Eva and Santi do? It seems the duo played around outside on the gorgeous night, spreeing their beautiful backyard.