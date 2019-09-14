View 6 pics | Back to story

Jennifer Lopez will soon be collaborating with one of her favorite singers

...
Jennifer Lopez will soon be collaborating with one of her favorite singers
You're reading

Jennifer Lopez will soon be collaborating with one of her favorite singers

1/6
Camilla Cabello debuts a new and almost unrecognizable look
Next

Camilla Cabello debuts a new and almost unrecognizable look
Jennifer Lopez, Despierta América
© Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez, Despierta América

Jennifer Lopez is un poquito closer to working with one of her favorite Colombian artists. While doing a morning interview with Despierta América, the Dinero singer was told by the morning show hosts that there was a very powerful and well-known man who wanted to ask her a question — it was none other than legendary Colombian singer Carlos Vives!

Carlos Vives
© Getty Images

Carlos Vives

The Si Me Das Tu Amor singer shared with the Jenny from the Block singer that he knew that she was a huge fan of his iconic hit Fruta Fresca and wanted to know if she would want to collaborate with him on a song in the future.

Jennifer Lopez, Despierta América
© Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez, Despierta América

But this wasn’t the only surprise that the If You Had My Love singer received on the morning show.

More: Jennifer Lopez’s little man will walk her down the aisle at wedding to Alex Rodriguez

Jennifer Lopez, Despierta América
© Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez, Despierta América

The last time she was on the Univision morning talk show, the hosts surprised her with a young admirer of hers dressed in her iconic pink dress.

Jennifer Lopez, Despierta América
© Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez, Despierta América

This time her admirer wore an exact replica of JLo’s golden look for the Hustlers premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival — equipped with sparkly money-inspired clutch handbag. 

Jennifer Lopez, Despierta América
© Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez, Despierta América

The singer was also asked if she suspected that her fiancé Alex Rodriguez would be proposing to her on that magical weekend and she shared that she hadn’t but that they had discussed marriage several times prior to him proposing so she was aware that the intention was there.

More: Jennifer Lopez gets emotional after hearing about ‘Hustlers’ Oscar buzz

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

Más sobre:

View Galleries