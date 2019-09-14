View 19 pics | Celebrities

Estrellas we love: The best celebrity photos of the week

Estrellas we love: The best celebrity photos of the week
Estrellas we love: The best celebrity photos of the week

Eva Longoria's Friday night date with baby Santi and more star photos!
Eva Longoria's Friday night date with baby Santi and more star photos!
Eva Longoria baby Santiago
© @evalongoria

Eva Longoria baby Santiago

Whether taking selfies, sharing a laugh or hitting up some of the hottest events around (like NYFW), the biggest names in Hollywood looked exceptional while out and about during the second week of September 2019. Scroll through to see the best celebrity photos of the week from the estrellas we all love!

 

Mommy-son date night!

Friyay! Eva Longoria closed out her busy work week with the perfect ending: quality time with her one-year-old son Santiago Enrique Bastón! "Stepping into the weekend.... #datenight with my man!" the Grand Hotel producer wrote alongside a sweet photo of her all glammed up in an LBD and holding Santi's little hand. "Friday night - this is my big plans," she later joked in a video to fans, adding that she "couldn't be happier!"

What did Eva and Santi do? It seems the duo played around outside on the gorgeous night, spreeing their beautiful backyard.

Carid B and Rihanna
© Getty Images

Carid B and Rihanna

Fundraising fashionistas

Rihanna's 5th Annual Diamond Ball benefitting the Clara Lionel Foundation dripped over Cipriani Wall Street in NYC on September 12. The singer's event glittered with stylish stars like Cardi B and donations, raising over $5 million.

Kim Kardashian and Paris Hilton
© Getty Images

Kim Kardashian and Paris Hilton

Kisses for KKW

Kim Kardashian West and Winnie Harlow hosted an intimate dinner for the launch of their beauty capsule for KKW Beauty at L’Avenue at Saks. Star attendees like Paris Hilton - Kim's former assistant - descended upon the upscale Parisian dining experience within the Saks Fifth Avenue flagship.

meghan trainor
© Getty Images

meghan trainor

Star selfie!

Sparkling in Swarovski, Meghan Trainor had some fun with fans outside NBC's Today at Rockefeller Plaza on September 12 in NYC.

Brad Pitt on Ellen
© Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Brad Pitt on Ellen

A-list hangout

Hollywood megastar Brad Pitt tried to blend in as an Ellen superfan in the studio audience of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Obviously he's not a blender so Ellen called him up onto the stage!

kevin bacon 911
© 911 Day

kevin bacon 911

Never forget

Kevin Bacon was among stars to commemorate September 11 National Day of Service and Remembrance with an act of kidness at a food shelter in NYC. Widely known as "9/11 Day" the organization has a goal of “taking back the day” and gradually transforming the anniversary of 9/11 from a day of tragedy into a day of doing good.

jasmine tookes and lais ribeiro
© Dan Nilsen for Cathédrale at Moxy East Village

jasmine tookes and lais ribeiro

Restaurant rendezvous

Tao Group Hospitality celebrated the unveiling of French-Mediterranean restaurant Cathédrale, the crown jewel of the new Moxy East Village, with a lavish fete. Star guests Lais Ribeiro and Jasmine Tookes danced the night away to DJ sets by Bella, Mel Debarge, Brendan Fallis and Jus Ske.

Serena Williams
© Startraksphoto

Serena Williams

Runway cuddles

Serena Williams put her daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. centerstage at Klarna Style 360, while unveiling her latest collection for S by Serena. The star-studded attendees sipped on Clase Azul tequila during the major New York Fashion Week event on September 10.

LaLa Anthony and Kim Kardashian
© Startraksphoto

LaLa Anthony and Kim Kardashian

Reality royalty

LaLa Anthony and Kim Kardashian were among famous faces to be seen front row at the S by Serena show.

Alessandra Ambrosio daughter
© GC Images

Alessandra Ambrosio daughter

Model mini me

Alessandra Ambrosio continued Serena's mother-daughter trend by bringing her little girl Anja Louise Ambrosio Mazur to the S by Serena Williams show in NYC.

alessandra ambrosio fashion
© Getty Images

alessandra ambrosio fashion

Quick change!

Alessandra slipped into a stunning backless white gown and stepped out later on in the evening for the Mosaic Federation Gala Against Human Slavery at Cipriani 42nd Street in NYC.

Lais Ribeiro dress
© Getty Images

Lais Ribeiro dress

Everything's al-white

Fellow model Lais Ribeiro also donned a gorgeous white number - her's was by Alon Livné - at the inaugural gala against human trafficking and exploitation.

America's Got Talent
© Getty Images

America's Got Talent

Semi-final swag

America's Got Talent crew Gabrielle Union, Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell and Julianne Hough were joined by superstar Queen Latifah during the show's second semi-finals taping. Gabrielle sparkled in the Penelope Cruz Moonsun Pierced Earring Jackets, Black Baroque Motif Ring and Vintage Ring from SWAROVSKI.

Rosario Dawson
© Startraksphoto

Rosario Dawson

Dawson designs

Rosario Dawson put on a radiant display while reveling in her fashion line Studio 189 at Klarna Style 360, where guests also enjoyed Clase Azul tequila.

Camila Morrone
© Startraksphoto

Camila Morrone

Cashmere Queen

Leonardo Dicaprio's main squeeze Camila Morrone toasted with Clase Azul tequila to her new fashion collaboration with Naked Cashmere during an epic bash.

Tyler Cameron gigi hadid
© Getty Images

Tyler Cameron gigi hadid

Fight club

The Bachelorette star Tyler Cameron, who has been linked to model Gigi Hadid, got in on the fashion week action at David Ben David's first ever Sprayground 'Fight Club' show during NYFW.

Chanel Iman
© Getty Images

Chanel Iman

Bumpin' beamer

Chanel Iman flaunted the best fahsion week accessory of them all: her growing baby bump. The model arrived, stepping out of a custom-branded BMW car at the BMW VIP Entrance of NYFW: The Shows.

Salma Hayek style
© Getty Images

Salma Hayek style

Salma's Seventies Style

Salma Hayek rocked an impressive pair of sky-high platforms while visiting Mexico for a presentation of Netflix’s Monarca, the new series she produces for the streaming service. The mother-of-one exuded 70s vibes in a chic light blue bell-bottoms pantsuit.

JLo Hoda
© Getty Images

JLo Hoda

Money, money, money, money!

Jennifer Lopez got sirius with Hoda Kotb at the SiriusXM’s New York studios during a special interview before an audience of SiriusXM subscribers. The superstar candidly spoke about A-Rod, her kids and making Hustlers!

