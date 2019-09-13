View 7 pics | Back to story
Jennifer Lopez and Francisca Lachapel share their excitement for their engagement rings

Jennifer Lopez and Francisca Lachapel share their excitement for their engagement rings
Jennifer Lopez and Francisca Lachapel share their excitement for their engagement rings

Eva Longoria and Santi get glammed up for the L'Oréal Le Defile at PFW
Jennifer Lopez in Despierta America
During their vacation last March, Alex Rodriguez surprised Jennifer Lopez  with a spectacular diamond.

 'The Bronx Diva' spoke about her new movie Hustlers and also about her engagement. Francisca Lachapel felt particularly excited and she couldn't help but share her illusion with Jennifer, since she too received her engagement ring a few months ago.

“I'm also getting married,” Francisca told JLo. “I grabbed your hand because I wanted to see your ring. Guys, it's spectacular!,” she exclaimed. Laughing, 'Fran' showed her diamond to the songstress and they both compared their jewels. 

Jennifer Lopez got engaged on March 9. Alex Rodriguez proposed with an amazing 20 carat engagement ring. 

The Despierta America crew surprised Jennifer with her mini me! The presenters welcomed Brianny Pazminos, one of the songstress' most loyal fans. The little girl attended the show with a replica of the yellow Maison Yeya gown that JLo wore at the Hustlers premiere in Toronto.

JLo dressed to the nines last September 7 at the Hustlers premiere in Toronto Film Festival.

But this was not the first time that JLo and Brianny met. Last December, when the singer visited Despierta America to talk about her movie Second Act, the little girl shocked her with a pink tulle mini dress similar to the Giambattista Valli that the diva wore at that premiere.

