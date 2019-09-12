Ally Brooke on representing Mexican-Americans in 'The Casagrandes'

View Galleries
Jennifer Lopez will be honored with Premio Corazón Award
Jennifer Lopez will receive a special honor for her empowering work in the Latinx community. The Hustlers star will be presented with the fourth...
Ozuna nabs four Guinness World Record Book titles
Ozuna has Baila Baila Baila his way all the way into the record books. The reggeaton rapper proudly landed himself in the 2020 Guinness World Record...
HOLA! USA has the first look at Akon and Becky G's 'Cómo No' video
It’s a party and Akon and Becky G are throwing it! HOLA! USA has the first look at behind-the-scenes footage from the duo’s upcoming music video...
Latinxers owned the night at the MTV VMAS
Latinxers were in the house representing nuestra cultura in full at the MTV VMAs! The night was filled with spectacular moments from some of our...
Muy Caliente! Maluma and Ricky Martin bring the heat with 'No Se Me Quita' video
Summer is almost over but Maluma and Ricky Martin are still bringing the heat! On Friday, August 30, the pair released the visuals for their joint...