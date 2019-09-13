Emilia Clarke sings in new Christmas movie – and she's good!

View Galleries
'Terminator' star Gabriel Luna on working with Arnold Schwarzenegger
There’s a new Terminator in town and he’s taking notes. Gabriel Luna will star in this fall’s Terminator: Dark Fate alongside the legendary AI...
Jennifer Lopez gives a hilarious lesson in iconic music video dance moves
Dance school is in session! Jennifer Lopez joined Jimmy Fallon for a hilarious bit. The On the Floor singer and the Tonight Show host teamed up for a...
Jennifer Lopez will be honored with Premio Corazón Award
Jennifer Lopez will receive a special honor for her empowering work in the Latinx community. The Hustlers star will be presented with the fourth...
Miley Cyrus says goodbye to her past life in 'Slide Away' music video
The party is over for Miley Cyrus. Over the weekend, the 26-year-old released the visuals for her latest single (and ode to her breakup) Slide Away....
Eva Longoria and more will bring Disney's 'Coco' to life at the Hollywood Bowl
Disney’s Coco is coming to life! The Oscar-winning cartoon will be recreated for the stage during a special two-night run at the Hollywood Bowl. The...