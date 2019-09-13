View 3 pics | Back to story

Emilia Clarke sings in new Christmas movie – and she's good!

...
Emilia Clarke sings in new Christmas movie – and she's good!
You're reading

Emilia Clarke sings in new Christmas movie – and she's good!

1/3
Who is Rihanna's boyfriend Hassan Jameel?
Next

Who is Rihanna's boyfriend Hassan Jameel?
Emilia Clarke, Last Christmas
© @emilia_clarke

Emilia Clarke, Last Christmas

Emilia Clarke sings in her upcoming film Last Christmas

Henry Golding
© @henrygolding

Henry Golding

The film also stars Henry Golding. 

Last Christmas cast
© @lastchristmasthemovie

Last Christmas cast

Last Christmas hits theatres in November. 

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

Más sobre:

View Galleries