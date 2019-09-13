Who is Rihanna's boyfriend Hassan Jameel?

View 5 pics | Celebrities

As one of the biggest stars in entertainment, Rihanna is someone who is always in the spotlight, whether for her many chart-topping hits, her movies like Ocean’s 8 or one of her many popular side hustles – Fenty Beauty, lingerie brand Savage x Fenty and her new Fenty luxury line. She's famously dedicated to her family behind the scenes and in the public eye, the Work singer is all about, well, the work! In her private life, which she keeps very quiet, she is dating Saudi billionaire Hassan Jameel. The businessman and major philanthropist isn’t one for the limelight, though – there are very few photos of him and Rihanna together as they keep their longterm romance to themselves. Read on to find out about the ultra-private life of Rihanna’s boyfriend.

 

Hassan Jameel: The basics

Hassan’s full name is Hassan Mohammed Abdul Latif Jameel, and he's the son of Mohammed Abdul Latif Jameel, chairman and president of eponymous global conglomerate Abdul Latif Jameel. His business travels and philanthropic endeavors have taken him around the world.

He has royal friends

The Saudi businessman mingles with some people you recognize – like Queen Rania of Jordan, second from right. Here Hassan is in his role as Community Jameel Saudi Arabia president, hosting a roundtable with former Danish Prime Minster and Save the Children CEO Helle Thorning-Schmidt. Also pictured is MIT president L Rafael Reif.

He’s been dating Rihanna for two years 

The international philanthropist was first spotted with Rihanna back in 2017. His past girlfriends reportedly include supermodel Naomi Campbell, and he was previously married to Sotheby's modern art specialist Lina Lazaar.

He’s a Lakers fan 

Jamal cheered alongside his girlfriend at a Lakers game – although he wasn’t as enthusiastic as Rihanna who donned a basketball shirt by the Los Angeles team to cheer them on.

He has an MBA

Hassan, who has a BA in International Economics from Sophia University in Tokyo and and MBA from the London Business School, speaks at least three languages: English, Japanese and Arabic. He’s also very discreet – he has yet to appear on a red carpet with his girlfriend. In this pic he is arriving at an event separately from Rihanna.

