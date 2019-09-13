Who is Rihanna's boyfriend Hassan Jameel?

View Galleries
-
Before the FROW: Carolina Herrera’s NYFW street style was on point
-
‘Unashamed, unafraid and proud’: Demi Lovato shares an incredible unretouched bikini shot
We love a woman learning to love her body from head to toe – and Demi Lovato is at the top of our list! The singer posted an unretouched photo of...
-
From Meghan Markle to Queen Letizia, check out the royals rocking the white sneaker trend
-
King Felipe leads guests at the confirmation of his royal goddaughter
-
Beyoncé and Blue Ivy sparkle in matching looks at The Lion King world premiere