View 6 pics | Back to story
Leer en Español

María Elena Dávila, a Latinx influencer with a cause

LATINEXT

...
María Elena Dávila, a Latinx influencer with a cause
You're reading

María Elena Dávila, a Latinx influencer with a cause

1/6
NYFW 2019: The rest of the best from runway, events, front row
Next

NYFW 2019: The rest of the best from runway, events, front row
María Elena Dávila HOLA! USA interview
© @marielena

María Elena Dávila HOLA! USA interview

María Elena Dávila, daughter to Chiquinquirá Delgado and Guillermo Dávila, has conquered social media with her personality and grace. Today, the singer-actress isn’t only just another social media celebrity - she is a LatiNext star that is changing the world’s perception one post at a time.

María Elena Dávila HOLA! USA interview
© @marielena

María Elena Dávila HOLA! USA interview

In our latest edition of HOLA! USA, we chatted with the star and discussed what message she likes to get across on her platform and how her mother, at times, is her favorite photographer.

María Elena Dávila HOLA! USA interview
© @marielena

María Elena Dávila HOLA! USA interview

For María Elena Dávila, creating a post to share is no simple task. There is more to it than posting a selfie of herself and letting the ‘likes’ and positive comments roll in. For her, she reveals a little bit more about herself and the causes that she is passionate about, be them political or otherwise.

María Elena Dávila HOLA! USA interview
© @marielena

María Elena Dávila HOLA! USA interview

Apart from sharing stuff about my life that are photoshopped, I choose to be genuine. When I talk about what is going on in Venezuela, or about the fact that I have Hashimoto’s disease, that’s when people respond, because it humanizes you,” she shares as she discusses the influence and power that each post holds on social media.

María Elena Dávila HOLA! USA interview
© @marielena

María Elena Dávila HOLA! USA interview

Another message that the young singer-actress makes sure to get across? Body positivity. She does this not only for her followers, but for the young girls within her family. “I hope to spread a message of positivity; I have a little sister, a little cousin. I want to protect them. Unreal women look perfect. So I promote body positivity,” she shares as she discusses how girls (and women) shouldn’t aspire to look perfect like they do in digitally enhanced images.

María Elena Dávila HOLA! USA interview
© @marielena

María Elena Dávila HOLA! USA interview

María Elena lives a life that is happy, filled with a lot of joy and several work projects that she must keep under wraps for the time being. She did share that on many occasions, her mother Chiquinquirá Delgado is her favorite photographer. She admits that her mom has difficulty finding the perfect angle at times. “My mom is very proud, supportive, she takes all my pictures, but I have to direct her [laughs]!

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

Más sobre:

View Galleries