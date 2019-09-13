TO TRANSLATE --- En HOLA! USA: María Elena Dávila, una influencer latinx con causa

View Galleries
-
María Elena Dávila, a Latinx influencer with a cause
For a look at more exclusive photos from our LatiNext issue, pick up the October edition of HOLA! USA - available to subscribers and on newsstands...
-
Michelle Salas gets candid about her challenges as a daughter and a sister
For a look at more exclusive photos from our Fashion + Music issue, pick up the September edition of HOLA! USA - available to subscribers now and on...
-
Colombian model Daniela López Osorio talks her life behind the dazzling runways
For a look at more exclusive photos from our Fashion + Music issue, pick up the September edition of HOLA! USA - available to subscribers now and on...
-
Are you craving something sweet? Try Chiqui Delgado's no-guilt simple recipes
It's hard to believe that Chiquinquira Delgado is in her late 40s! This Venezuelan beauty is known for her beauty, from her flawless skin to her...
-
Becky G teams up with Global Citizen to campaign for women around the world
Becky G wants this world to be a better place for women. The 22-year-old singer teamed up with Global Citizen to go back to her Mexican roots and...