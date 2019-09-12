View 10 pics | Celebrities

NYFW 2019: The rest of the best from runway, events, front row

NYFW 2019: The rest of the best from runway, events, front row
NYFW 2019: The rest of the best from runway, events, front row

Ricky Martin will sing for Nobel Peace Laureates in Mexico
Ricky Martin will sing for Nobel Peace Laureates in Mexico
Tom Ford
© courtesy of BFA

Tom Ford

New York Fashion Week has been in full swing for the last week, but sadly, it's coming to a close. Designers have been putting next season's styles on display in the most creative ways for the whole fashion world to see for a fun-filled week. 

But NYFW is also about all the styles happening off the runways. From supermodels to Hollywood actors and to musicians, this year's most glamorous event featured lots of star power.  

Keep scrolling to relive the dazzling glamour that took place in the star-studded front rows and the exclusive VIP parties that posted up all around town.

Enjoy!

 

Tom Ford

Tom Ford's runway show, held at The Bowery Street Subway Station, featured a star-studded guest list. Miley Cyrus wore an all black ensemble and sat in between Joan Smalls, Ansel Elgort and basketball player Russell Westbrook. 

Victoria Justice
© Getty Images

Victoria Justice

Victoria Justice

The actress attended the Alice + Olivia by Stacey Bendet show at Root Studios and rocked a multi-patterned jacket paired with short leather shorts. 

dkny
© Getty Images

dkny

DKNY

Ashley Benson, Cara Delevingne, Halsey, and Kendall Jenner posed together at the DKNY turns 30 party that featured special live performances by Halsey and The Martinez Brothers.

Camila Morrone
© Startraksphoto

Camila Morrone

Camila Morrone

Leonardo Dicaprio’s girlfriend Camila Morrone celebrated her new fashion line with Naked Cashmere with a party co-hosted by Clase Azul tequila.

Hiandra Martinez
© @hiandramartinez

Hiandra Martinez

Hiandra Martinez and Candice Swanepoel

The two supermodels rocked nude looks for the Oscar de la Renta runway. The Dominican model took to her social media to celebrate. "Thank you very much for making me part of this show was incredible," she wrote. 

Paris Hilton and Nicky Hilton
© Hagop Kalaidijan

Paris Hilton and Nicky Hilton

Paris and Nicky Hilton

The two sisters brought an adorable plus one—a little pooch—to Alice + Olivia by Stacey Bendet show.

Priyanka Chopra
© Getty Images

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra

Mrs. Jonas rocked a midi body-hugging black dress with a sheer middle for the Oscar de la Renta show. 

romee-strijd-naked-cashmere
© Kolbey McCoy

romee-strijd-naked-cashmere

Romee Strijd

The blonde beauty rocked a casual look for the NAKEDCASHMERE celebration in honor of its new capsule collection at The Blond in NYC. Hosted by Camila Morrone, the event featured tunes by DJ Lindsay Luv, cocktails by Mod Sélection Champagne and a preview of the new collection.

Vanessa Hudgens
© Getty Images

Vanessa Hudgens

Vanessa Hudgens

The actress attended the Carolina Herrera show rocking a black bralette paired with tiny black shorts and topped off her look with a chic jacket. 

youtube
© Getty Images

youtube

Three's a party!

Gigi and Bella Hadid joined tennis superstar Serena Williams to celebrate the launch of YouTube.com/Fashion.

