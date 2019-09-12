View 6 pics | Back to story

Kylie Jenner spreads the love and tears up as she donates $250k to mom and daughter

...
Kylie Jenner spreads the love and tears up as she donates $250k to mom and daughter
You're reading

Kylie Jenner spreads the love and tears up as she donates $250k to mom and daughter

1/6
Jennifer Lopez gets emotional after hearing about 'Hustlers' Oscar buzz
Next

Jennifer Lopez gets emotional after hearing about 'Hustlers' Oscar buzz
Kris Jenner, Ellen DeGeneres, Kylie Jenner
© kyliejenner

Kris Jenner, Ellen DeGeneres, Kylie Jenner

On the latest episode of The Ellen Degeneres Show the Kylie Cosmetics founder surprised one of her New York City fans with a day filled with excitement, a makeup glam session, and much more.

Kylie Jenner
© Getty Images

Kylie Jenner

And by more, we mean the 22-year-old self-made billionaire donated $100,000 each to Ashley Almonte and her mother Mireya Almonte, a generous gift that left all women including Kylie in tears of joy of course.

Kylie Jenner makes $250K donation
© EllenTube

Kylie Jenner makes $250K donation

Before getting glammed up, Ashley shared her personal story and talked of the financial struggles her mother, who’s a first-grade teacher has endured as a single parent. “I dropped out [of college] because I saw the need, I saw her tears, I saw all of that, so I stepped up, and I just took my job,” she said while holding back her tears.

Kylie Jenner makes $250K donation
© EllenTube

Kylie Jenner makes $250K donation

The youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan not only surprised Ashley and her momma with two Kylie boxes full of cash, but she also donated $50,000 in funds to the low-funds school where her mother works in the Bronx, NY.

Kylie and Kris Jenner
© Getty Images

Kylie and Kris Jenner

"I kind of resonated with your story because of how much you love your mom,” Kylie told Ashley. “And I’m obsessed with my mom – like – I would do anything for my mom, so I really love that about you.”

Kylie and Kris Jenner
© Getty Images

Kylie and Kris Jenner

And it's true! Let's not forget it was Kylie who gifted her mom, Kris Jenner her dream car – a 488 Gran Turismo Ferrari – on her 63rd birthday.

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

Más sobre:

View Galleries