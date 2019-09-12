View 3 pics | Back to story

Jennifer Lopez gets emotional after hearing about 'Hustlers' Oscar buzz

Jennifer Lopez gets emotional after hearing about 'Hustlers' Oscar buzz
Jennifer Lopez gets emotional after hearing about 'Hustlers' Oscar buzz

Jennifer Lopez
© Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez gets emotional after hearing about the Oscar buzz surrounding her role in Hustlers

Jennifer Lopez
© Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez

The movie got critical acclaim after premiering at the Toronto International Film Festival. 

Hustlers cast
© Getty Images

Hustlers cast

"I just...I literally sat in my bed yesterday and they were sending me all the reviews and I could not believe it," she shared. "I was just crying."

