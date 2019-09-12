Peruvian Chef Franco Noriega talks social media influence with HOLA! USA

View Galleries
Thalia takes her fans inside her battle with Lyme disease
Thalia’s life took an unexpected turn ten years ago. Right during the last months of her first pregnancy, she felt that something was wrong. Severe...
J Balvin debuts new collection with Guess and FriendsWithYou and it's as lively as his music
Calling all J Balvin fans! The Colombian singer kicks off his Arcoiris North America tour in Atlanta on September 11 and because all true fans must...
From terracotta to cat eyes: Selena Gomez's most memorable makeup styles
Emilia Clarke's go-to beauty tool is something that she keeps in her fridge
Emilia Clarke shared that she keeps her biggest beauty tool in the most unexpected of places — her fridge! This Game of Thrones actress shared in an...
The secret to Katy Perry's good health is not what you would expect
Katy Perry has entered her 30s and she is still as youthful, carefree and glowing now as she was when she entered the music industry. Which makes us...