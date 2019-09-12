View 3 pics | Back to story

Peruvian Chef Franco Noriega talks social media influence with HOLA! USA

Franco Noriega spoke to HOLA! USA about his social media influence. 

The 30-year-old chef, who has a successful restaurant Baby Brasa in West Village in New York City, has close to one million followers on social media.

"Everyone who has a strong voice on social media, has the responsibly to do something positive with it," he tells HOLA! USA.

