'Terminator' star Gabriel Luna on working with Arnold Schwarzenegger

Jennifer Lopez will be honored with Premio Corazón Award
Jennifer Lopez will receive a special honor for her empowering work in the Latinx community. The Hustlers star will be presented with the fourth...
Miley Cyrus says goodbye to her past life in 'Slide Away' music video
The party is over for Miley Cyrus. Over the weekend, the 26-year-old released the visuals for her latest single (and ode to her breakup) Slide Away....
Eva Longoria and more will bring Disney's 'Coco' to life at the Hollywood Bowl
Disney’s Coco is coming to life! The Oscar-winning cartoon will be recreated for the stage during a special two-night run at the Hollywood Bowl. The...
Cardi B honors Camilo Sesto with sweet musical tribute
Cardi B took a moment to sweetly remember late musician Camilo Sesto. On Monday, September 9, the Money rapper took to her social media and serenaded...
Nickelodeon is making history with new cartoon 'The Casagrandes'
Nickelodeon is making history with an upcoming series. Coming this fall, the network will premiere the first series about a multi-generational...