Ozuna nabs four Guinness World Record Book titles

View Galleries
-
Jennifer Lopez will be honored with Premio Corazón Award
Jennifer Lopez will receive a special honor for her empowering work in the Latinx community. The Hustlers star will be presented with the fourth...
-
Rosalía and Ozuna get hot and heavy in the 'Yo x Ti, Tu x Mi' music video
The moment the fans have been waiting for has finally arrived! Rosalía and Ozuna dropped their first duet, Yo x Ti, Tu x Mi on Thursday, August 15,...
-
HOLA! USA has the first look at Akon and Becky G's 'Cómo No' video
It’s a party and Akon and Becky G are throwing it! HOLA! USA has the first look at behind-the-scenes footage from the duo’s upcoming music video...
-
Muy Caliente! Maluma and Ricky Martin bring the heat with 'No Se Me Quita' video
Summer is almost over but Maluma and Ricky Martin are still bringing the heat! On Friday, August 30, the pair released the visuals for their joint...
-
Almost half of Spotify's most streamed global songs this summer were by Latinx artists
Latin music made waves this summer. So, it’s no surprise that some of the biggest artists in the genre led this summer’s hottest songs playlist....