Lin-Manuel Miranda joins TheaterEars as Global Ambassador

Lin-Manuel Miranda joins TheaterEars as Global Ambassador
Lin-Manuel Miranda joins TheaterEars as Global Ambassador

Lin-Manuel Miranda is the new Global Ambassador for TheaterEars.

The app allows people to watch movies in cinemas in Spanish.

“As a member of the Latinx diaspora, English is not the only language spoken at home and in my family," the actor said in a statement. "Being able to go to see a movie as a family, thanks to TheaterEars, has opened a whole new world of entertainment for us to enjoy and discuss together regardless of ability to understand English.” 

