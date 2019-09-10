View 3 pics | Back to story

Salma Hayek's reaction after eating a really good enchilada is all of us

Salma Hayek's reaction after eating a really good enchilada is all of us
Salma Hayek's reaction after eating a really good enchilada is all of us

Salma Hayek
© @salmahayek

Salma Hayek

Salma Hayek was spotted enjoying Chiles En Nogada while in Mexico.

Salma Hayek enchilada
© @salmahayek

Salma Hayek enchilada

This dish features meat-stuffed poblano chiles drenched in nogada, a walnut cream sauce. They are then garnished with pomegranate seeds and parsley.

Salma Hayek
© Getty Images

Salma Hayek

The 53-year-old actress was joined by her friend Yoland Andrade, who made the dish. 

