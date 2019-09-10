Jennifer Lopez will be honored with Premio Corazón Award

View Galleries
Jennifer Lopez on why she wanted everybody to know she was turning 50
Jennifer Lopez had no shame in celebrating her 50th birthday! The triple-threat brought in the milestone occasion the only way she knew how…with a...
Singer, dancer and actress: How Jennifer Lopez defined the term 'triple threat'
You can’t spell triple-threat without Jennifer Lopez. Singer, dancer, actress and more! The 50-year-old star's career has stood the test of time...
HOLA! USA has the first look at Akon and Becky G's 'Cómo No' video
It’s a party and Akon and Becky G are throwing it! HOLA! USA has the first look at behind-the-scenes footage from the duo’s upcoming music video...
Latinxers owned the night at the MTV VMAS
Latinxers were in the house representing nuestra cultura in full at the MTV VMAs! The night was filled with spectacular moments from some of our...
Muy Caliente! Maluma and Ricky Martin bring the heat with 'No Se Me Quita' video
Summer is almost over but Maluma and Ricky Martin are still bringing the heat! On Friday, August 30, the pair released the visuals for their joint...