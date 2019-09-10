View 3 pics | Back to story

Jennifer Lopez will be honored with Premio Corazón Award

...
Jennifer Lopez will be presented with the iHeartRadio Premio Corazón Award. 

The award will honor the On the Floor singer's humanitarian efforts. 

JLo has worked with various charities and has donated over $1 million to hurricane relief. 

