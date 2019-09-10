Camila Mendes on how a tragic experience led to her 'To build a home' tattoo

View Galleries
-
5 up-and-coming Latina stars to keep an eye on
-
From J. Lo to J Balvin: The Biggest Latinx Stars of 2018
-
Camila Mendes shares her self-care secrets
Camila Mendes isn’t afraid to walk in her self-care truth. “It’s health that’s important, not appearance,” she told Women’s Health...
-
Salma Hayek's reaction after eating a really good enchilada is all of us
Salma Hayek knows how to appreciate a hearty meal. The 53-year-old actress was spotted enjoying lunch with TV presenter Yolanda Andrade in Mexico and...
-
Jennifer Aniston uses the same moisturizer since she was a teenager
Jennifer Aniston is revealing the secret to her youthful glow! The 50-year-old actress is on the cover of InStyle's beauty issue to talk about all...