Angelina Jolie reveals how her children make her feel special

...
© Getty Images

"On Mother's Day my children make me breakfast and pick me flowers – they treat me like a lady," Angelina Jolie revealed.

© Getty Images

Angelina Jolie reveals how her children spoil her

The Hollywood star is a mom to son Maddox, 18, (pictured) as well as Pax, 15, Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 13, and Vivienne and Knox, 11.

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

