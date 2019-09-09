Cardi B honors Camilo Sesto with sweet musical tribute

View Galleries
-
Cardi B talks her financial struggles as she grills Bernie Sanders in a nail salon
Cardi B is getting political for her latest collaboration. The Motorsport rapper sat down with Democratic hopeful Bernie Sanders for an informative...
-
Anitta finally meets her 'soulmate' Cardi B – what could they be up to?
It’s happening – Cardi B and Anitta are finally making music together. The Brazilian songstress took to her social media to share a picture of her...
-
Cardi B performs in her bathrobe after suffering wardrobe malfunction – see the look!
The show must go on – even if it means in a bathrobe! Cardi B had to make a quick change during her set at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in...
-
'Hustlers' movie reveals first poster with JLo, Cardi B and more leading ladies
On September 13, the world will finally get to witness Hustlers, the movie that stars basically every A-lister. Jennifer Lopez, Cardi B, Lili Reinhart...
-
Eva Longoria and more will bring Disney's 'Coco' to life at the Hollywood Bowl
Disney’s Coco is coming to life! The Oscar-winning cartoon will be recreated for the stage during a special two-night run at the Hollywood Bowl. The...