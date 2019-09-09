View 3 pics | Back to story

Eva Longoria and more will bring Disney's 'Coco' to life at the Hollywood Bowl

Eva Longoria and more will bring Disney's 'Coco' to life at the Hollywood Bowl
Eva Longoria and more will bring Disney's 'Coco' to life at the Hollywood Bowl

Disney and Pixar's Coco will be brought to life on the stage at the Hollywood Bowl. 

The film's stars Jaime Camil, Anthony Rodriguez and Alanna Ubach and Benjamin Bratt will make an appearance. 

Miguel and Natalia Jimenez performed the Oscar-winning song Remember Me from the film.

