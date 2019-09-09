Eva Longoria and more will bring Disney's 'Coco' to life at the Hollywood Bowl

View Galleries
Cardi B honors Camilo Sesto with sweet musical tribute
Cardi B took a moment to sweetly remember late musician Camilo Sesto. On Monday, September 9, the Money rapper took to her social media and serenaded...
Miley Cyrus says goodbye to her past life in "Slide Away' music video
The party is over for Miley Cyrus. Over the weekend, the 26-year-old released the visuals for her latest single (and ode to her breakup) Slide Away....
Nickelodeon is making history with new cartoon 'The Casagrandes'
Nickelodeon is making history with an upcoming series. Coming this fall, the network will premiere the first series about a multi-generational...
Christian Navarro hopes to land the role (and make history) as Disney's Prince Eric
Christian Navarro is ready to make history! The 13 Reasons Why star's dream to become a Disney Prince may come true. In August, following the news...
Why Lupita Nyong'o feels the 'Black Panther' narrative of African culture was important
Lupita Nyong’o is opening up about the importance of controlling the narrative around your culture. The Us star recently shared why her Oscar-Award...