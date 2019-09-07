View 2 pics | Back to story

Eva Longoria says Felicity Huffman saved her from 'Desperate Housewives' bully in candid letter

Eva Longoria says Felicity Huffman saved her from 'Desperate Housewives' bully in candid letter
Eva Longoria says Felicity Huffman saved her from 'Desperate Housewives' bully in candid letter

Eva Longoria's 'Desperate Housewives' reunion and more latest star moments!
Eva Longoria's 'Desperate Housewives' reunion and more latest star moments!
They may have left Wisteria Lane, but Eva Longoria and Felicity Huffman still have each other’s backs. As the latter faces jail time and a $20,000 fine for her role in the infamous “Operation Varsity Blues” college admissions scam, she has sincere support from her former Desperate Housewives co-star. Felicity’s attorney’s submitted various letters to the judge, testifying on her character, including one from her latina powerhouse friend. The candid note details troubles Eva faced while filming their hit ABC series and how she would not have been able to overcome them without Felicity.

Felicity Huffman faces up to six months in prison, after being accused of paying a $15,000 bribe for a higher SAT score for one of their daughters. Her full sentencing will be announced September 13 in Boston, Massachusetts.

