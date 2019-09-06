View 3 pics | Back to story

Brad Pitt speaks about difficult time after splitting with Angelina and getting sober

...
Brad Pitt speaks about difficult time after splitting with Angelina and getting sober
You're reading

Brad Pitt speaks about difficult time after splitting with Angelina and getting sober

1/3
'The Bachelorette' contestant Mike Johnson leaves flirty comment on Demi Lovato's bikini photo
Next

'The Bachelorette' contestant Mike Johnson leaves flirty comment on Demi Lovato's bikini photo
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie
© Getty Images

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie

Almost two years since his public split from Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt opens up about his struggles and transformative journey off-screen. The Academy Award-winning actor's sci-fi film Ad Astra hits theaters Sept. 20 but has been working on this project since 2017 – right around the time when he and former wife Angelina filed for divorce.

Brad Pitt
© Getty Images

Brad Pitt

“I had family stuff going on," he told The New York Times when asked about the experience in an interview. "We’ll leave it at that."

The Oscar-winning actor found support in an all-male Alcoholics Anonymous recovery group.

Brad Pitt
© Getty Images

Brad Pitt

"You had all these men sitting around being open and honest in a way I have never heard," he said of the experience. "It was this safe space where there was little judgment, and therefore little judgment of yourself." The Fury star added, "It was actually really freeing just to expose the ugly sides of yourself,” he said. "There’s great value in that."

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

Más sobre:

View Galleries