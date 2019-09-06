View 3 pics | Back to story

Camila Cabello on why she and Shawn Mendes 'smooch' like they're in a rom-com

Camila Cabello on why she and Shawn Mendes 'smooch' like they're in a rom-com
Camila Cabello on why she and Shawn Mendes 'smooch' like they're in a rom-com

Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes kiss
Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes kiss

Camila Cabello reacted to a headline saying that she and a "special someone" kiss like they're in a romantic comedy.

Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes Senorita
Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes Senorita

Camila, 22, and Shawn, 21, both have spoken out about keeping their relationship between the two of them.

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes NYC
Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes NYC

The Señorita duo have been packing on the PDA since the beginning of the summer. 

