View 3 pics | Back to story

Jennifer Lopez gives fans a sneak peek into her pole dancing lessons

...
Jennifer Lopez gives fans a sneak peek into her pole dancing lessons
You're reading

Jennifer Lopez gives fans a sneak peek into her pole dancing lessons

1/3
Isabela Moner reveals mom’s cancer battle in moving update
Next

Isabela Moner reveals mom’s cancer battle in moving update
JLo Hustlers strip club
© Youtube

JLo Hustlers strip club

JLo gave fans a sneak peek into her stripper lessons for her upcoming movie Hustlers

JLo stripper
© Youtube

JLo stripper

The 50-year-old actress took a six-week crash course in order to portray her character.

JLo stripper lessons
© Youtube

JLo stripper lessons

According to her, it was "the hardest thing" she ever had to do for a movie.

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

Más sobre:

View Galleries