Jennifer Lopez gives fans a sneak peek into her pole dancing lessons

View Galleries
Jennifer Lopez and A-Rod head back to school for Parent Teacher Day
It's officially back to school season and everyone (including celebs!) are prepping for the year ahead. Celebrity couple Jennifer Lopez and Alex...
A-Rod gave JLo surprising strip club tips that made it onto 'Hustlers'
Jennifer Lopez is starring in the highly-anticipated flick Hustlers (out on September 13!) alongside other leading ladies, including Lili Reinhart,...
'Hustlers' movie reveals first poster with JLo, Cardi B and more leading ladies
On September 13, the world will finally get to witness Hustlers, the movie that stars basically every A-lister. Jennifer Lopez, Cardi B, Lili Reinhart...
Jennifer Lopez has wild night in Israel with A-Rod in incredible jungle pantsuit
Jennifer Lopez is gearing up for her next big gig! The 50-year-old star is kicking off the international leg of her It's My Party tour on August 1...
Jennifer Lopez hasn't done this everyday activity in over 20 years!
Jennifer Lopez rang in her 50th birthday with lots of family, friends and gifts, one of which was a red hot convertible Porsche gifted to her by her...