Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez put their love on display in new video

View Galleries
-
Jennifer Lopez reunites with Alex Rodriguez and gives him the 'best gift'
Reunited and it sounds so good. Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez are back together after a few weeks apart. The MLB superstar and his fiancé spent...
-
This picture had Jennifer Lopez and A-Rod fans freaking out - so what does it mean?
Make a wish and pucker up...save the date! That’s what Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez did for their latest snap. The Money singer and the MLB...
-
We're going to copy Jennifer Lopez at our next brunch
Jennifer Lopez sure makes brunch look good! The 50-year-old doesn’t only dine in style, she also has the appropriate accessories for the occasion....
-
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are brining fit-spiration in the form of an app
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are now going to give you fit-spiration outside of social media. The couple announced that they have partnered with...
-
Jennifer Lopez puts on a private fashion show for Alex Rodriguez
New York Fashion Week hasn't officially started, but that didn’t stop Jennifer Lopez from putting on a private fashion show for her fiancé,...