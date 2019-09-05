Ariana Grande and Mikey Foster are officially NOT in a relationship

View Galleries
Demi Lovato celebrates her 27th birthday with Ariana Grande
Demi Lovato is ringing in her 27th birthday like a rockstar! The singer celebrated the special occasion with fellow singer Ariana Grande and attended...
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds donate $2 Million to help migrant children at the border
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are giving back and making sure immigrant children are protected. The power couple announced that together they will be...
Becky G teams up with Global Citizen to campaign for women around the world
Becky G wants this world to be a better place for women. The 22-year-old singer teamed up with Global Citizen to go back to her Mexican roots and...
Fans suspect Beyoncé is hiding something in these photos
The Queen is celebrating her birthday! And no, not that Queen—Beyoncé AKA Queen Bey is ringing in her 38th birthday, and in true Bey fashion,...
Eva Longoria's baby Santi is a 'tortilla monster'
Eva Longoria's baby Santi is taking after his mother...at least when it comes to food! The one-year-old baby was pictured enjoying a tortilla...