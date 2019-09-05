View 3 pics | Back to story

Becky G teams up with Global Citizen to campaign for women around the world

© courtesy of National Geographic

Becky G is teaming up with Global Citizen to "campaign for a world where all women have the opportunity to become leaders, innovators and job creators."

© courtesy of National Geographic

The singer went back to her Mexican roots and visited Teotitlán del Valle, Oaxaca to meet with the women of the Vida Nueva weaving collective.

© courtesy of National Geographic

She saw firsthand how these indigenous women provide for their community, but are still facing obstacles in reaching their full potentials.

