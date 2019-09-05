Becky G teams up with Global Citizen to campaign for women around the world

View Galleries
-
'Dora and the Lost City of Gold' cast reveal the movie's important message
This weekend on August 9, the world will be re-introduced to a classic character every kid grew up with: Dora the Explorer. The original show centered...
-
HOLA! USA has the first look at Akon and Becky G's 'Cómo No' video
It’s a party and Akon and Becky G are throwing it! HOLA! USA has the first look at behind-the-scenes footage from the duo’s upcoming music video...
-
How nine of our fave Latinx power couples spent their summer
-
Becky G has a major hometown dream come true
This is what dreams are made of and Becky G is taking it all in. On August 23, the HOLA! USA cover girl accomplished something she had always wanted...
-
Becky G shares photo with her mother who looks like she could be her sister
Becky G’s latest photo had fans doing a double take. The Sin Pijama singer took to her social media to share a sweet picture featuring her mother...