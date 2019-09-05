HOLA! USA has the first look at Akon and Becky G's 'Cómo No' video

View Galleries
-
Muy Caliente! Maluma and Ricky Martin bring the heat with 'No Se Me Quita' video
Summer is almost over but Maluma and Ricky Martin are still bringing the heat! On Friday, August 30, the pair released the visuals for their joint...
-
Almost half of Spotify's most streamed global songs this summer were by Latinx artists
Latin music made waves this summer. So, it’s no surprise that some of the biggest artists in the genre led this summer’s hottest songs playlist....
-
It's official: Señorita summer is over, Camila Cabello fall is here!
Sound the alarms because it’s officially happening! Camila Cabello’s new era is about to start. The 22-year-old teased fans via her social media...
-
EXCLUSIVE: CNCO talks the 'surprises' they have in store for the VMAs
CNCO is ready for everything that is coming their way. The Latin-American boyband is celebrating their latest single, Ya Tu Sabes, and their upcoming...
-
Becky G shares photo with her mother who looks like she could be her sister
Becky G’s latest photo had fans doing a double take. The Sin Pijama singer took to her social media to share a sweet picture featuring her mother...