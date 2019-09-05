Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds donate $2 Million to help migrant children at the border

View Galleries
Surprise! Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds confirm third pregnancy with cute bump reveal
Any time Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds walk the red carpet together they cause a stir – but their joint appearance at the Detective Pikachu...
Fans suspect Beyoncé is hiding something in these photos
The Queen is celebrating her birthday! And no, not that Queen—Beyoncé AKA Queen Bey is ringing in her 38th birthday, and in true Bey fashion,...
Eva Longoria's baby Santi is a 'tortilla monster'
Eva Longoria's baby Santi is taking after his mother...at least when it comes to food! The one-year-old baby was pictured enjoying a tortilla...
Summer is over: These celebrity kids are going back to school!
Celebrity Chef José Andrés is prepping 10k sandwiches for Bahama hurricane victims
Chef José Andrés is making sure the Bahamian community has support after Hurricane Dorian. The catastrophic category 5 storm has been stagnant...