Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds donate $2 Million to help migrant children at the border

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds donate $2 Million to help migrant children at the border
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds donate $2 Million to help migrant children at the border

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds
© Getty Images

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

Both organzations work to help and protect migrant children at the border.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds
© Getty Images

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

“Over the last few years, our perspective has grown and we’ve realized we have to do everything possible to foster more compassion and empathy in this world," the pair said in a statement.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds
© Getty Images

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are donating $1 million each to the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund and to the Young Center for Immigrant Children’s Rights.

