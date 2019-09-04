Christian Navarro hopes to land the role (and make history) as Disney's Prince Eric

View Galleries
'The Little Mermaid' star Halle Bailey breaks silence on Ariel casting backlash
Halle Bailey is speaking up after receiving backlash for being cast as Ariel in the live-action remake of The Little Mermaid. "I feel like I'm...
Nickelodeon is making history with new cartoon 'The Casagrandes'
Nickelodeon is making history with an upcoming series. Coming this fall, the network will premiere the first series about a multi-generational...
Why Lupita Nyong'o feels the 'Black Panther' narrative of African culture was important
Lupita Nyong’o is opening up about the importance of controlling the narrative around your culture. The Us star recently shared why her Oscar-Award...
Jennifer Lopez on why she wanted everybody to know she was turning 50
Jennifer Lopez had no shame in celebrating her 50th birthday! The triple-threat brought in the milestone occasion the only way she knew how…with a...
Demi Lovato is heading to 'Will & Grace'!
Demi Lovato’s schedule is filling up. The Tell Me You Love Me singer announced that she is heading to primetime this fall. “Will & Grace & Demi...