Christian Navarro hopes to land the role (and make history) as Disney's Prince Eric

Christian Navarro hopes to land the role (and make history) as Disney's Prince Eric
Christian Navarro hopes to land the role (and make history) as Disney's Prince Eric

Christian Navarro the little mermaid
© Getty Images

Christian Navarro the little mermaid

Christian Navarro has put in his bid to play Prince Eric in the live-action remake of The Little Mermaid. 

Christian Navarro and Halle Bailey
© Getty Images

Christian Navarro and Halle Bailey

Halle Bailey has been cast to play Ariel in the live-action remake of the Disney classic.

Christian Navarro 13 Reasons Why
© @christianleenavarro

Christian Navarro 13 Reasons Why

The 28-year-old Puerto Rican actor is known for his role as Tony Padilla on 13 Reasons Why.

