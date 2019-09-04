View 2 pics | Back to story

Nickelodeon is making history with new cartoon 'The Casagrandes'

...
Nickelodeon is making history with new cartoon 'The Casagrandes'
You're reading

Nickelodeon is making history with new cartoon 'The Casagrandes'

1/2
Salma Hayek gets a passionate beso from husband Francois-Henri Pinault
Next

Salma Hayek gets a passionate beso from husband Francois-Henri Pinault
Casagrandes pilot episode
© Youtube

Casagrandes pilot episode

The new series will be the first cartoon about a multi-generational Mexican-American family. 

Casagrandes, Loud House
© Youtube

Casagrandes, Loud House

Nickelodeon will premiere The Casagrandes on Monday, October 14. 

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

Más sobre:

View Galleries