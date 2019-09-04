Nickelodeon is making history with new cartoon 'The Casagrandes'

View Galleries
-
Why Lupita Nyong'o feels the 'Black Panther' narrative of African culture was important
Lupita Nyong’o is opening up about the importance of controlling the narrative around your culture. The Us star recently shared why her Oscar-Award...
-
Jennifer Lopez on why she wanted everybody to know she was turning 50
Jennifer Lopez had no shame in celebrating her 50th birthday! The triple-threat brought in the milestone occasion the only way she knew how…with a...
-
Demi Lovato is heading to 'Will & Grace'!
Demi Lovato’s schedule is filling up. The Tell Me You Love Me singer announced that she is heading to primetime this fall. “Will & Grace & Demi...
-
J Balvin has all eyes on him: Find out his latest accomplishment
The world can’t keep their eyes off of J Balvin, literally. The Colombian trap rapper has reached a new milestone in his career as the most viewed...
-
Demi Lovato is making her return to acting with new Netflix comedy
Lights, camera, action! Demi Lovato is making her way back into the acting world. The Tell Me You Love Me singer has officially signed on to join Will...