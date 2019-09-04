Eva Mendes pays moving tribute to late brother Carlos during family celebration

View Galleries
-
Heidi Klum wears fairytale bridal gown to wed Tom Kaulitz on luxury yacht
Heidi Klum was every inch the fairytale bride at the weekend as she wed Tom Kaulitz during a gorgeous ceremony on a luxury yacht in Italy. It was her...
-
Queen Letizia and daughters cover King Felipe in kisses as they kick off Mallorca vacation
-
5 secrets you didn't know about Princess Diana and Prince Charles' wedding
When Prince Charles married Lady Diana Spencer on July 29, 1981 their fairytale ceremony captured the world’s imagination and set the gold standard...
-
PSA: This is Eva Mendes' 'solution' for bad hair days
Even our favorite celebrities suffer from bad hair days. Though lucky for us, Eva Mendes has just revealed her “solution” for those days when our...
-
Photographic proof Eva Mendes does not age
Eva Mendes is an ageless beauty. The Cuban actress shared a vintage photo of herself on Tuesday, August 13. In the throwback photo simply captioned...