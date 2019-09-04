View 3 pics | Back to story

Fans suspect Beyoncé is hiding something in these photos

...
Fans suspect Beyoncé is hiding something in these photos
You're reading

Fans suspect Beyoncé is hiding something in these photos

1/3
Why Lupita Nyong'o feels the 'Black Panther' narrative of African culture was important
Next

Why Lupita Nyong'o feels the 'Black Panther' narrative of African culture was important
Beyonce pregnant
© @beyonce

Beyonce pregnant

Fans think Beyoncé is pregnant with her fourth child after her latest social media post.

Beyonce pregnant Instagram
© @beyonce

Beyonce pregnant Instagram

She accessorized her outfit with a fanny pack, which the Beyhive believes was a move to hide her "pregnant" belly. 

Beyonce
© @beyonce

Beyonce

The singer is also celebrating her 38th birthday.

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

Más sobre:

View Galleries