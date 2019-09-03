Karol G reunites with this very special someone after a six month separation

View Galleries
-
How nine of our fave Latinx power couples spent their summer
-
Karol G is showered with hundreds of red roses for this special milestone
Karol G is on cloud nine right now and we couldn’t be happier for her! The Colombian beauty and her Puerto Rican fiancé, Anuel AA, just recently...
-
Karol G shares why she isn't in a rush to get married to fiancé Anuel AA
Karol G is still in the celebratory phases of her engagement. The China singer said “yes” to her boyfriend and collaborator Anuel AA, earlier this...
-
Is Karol G leaving music to become an astronaut?
Karol G took to social media to share a lyric from her hit single Ocean, and who would have thought she’d be getting an invitation to join NASA’s...
-
JuanPa Zurita and Carmella Rose are total relationship goals