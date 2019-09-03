View 3 pics | Back to story

Celebrity Chef José Andrés is prepping 10k sandwiches for Bahama hurricane victims

Chef José Andrés is making 10,000 sandwiches for the victims of Hurricane Dorian.

He is currently staying in the Bahamas, 90 miles from the storm.

The category 5 hurricane wreaked havoc on in the island, killing 5 people.

