View 5 pics | Back to story

Demi Lovato addresses Taylor Swift 'feud' in the most incredible way

...
Demi Lovato addresses Taylor Swift 'feud' in the most incredible way
You're reading

Demi Lovato addresses Taylor Swift 'feud' in the most incredible way

1/5
Dance to this: Spotify's most streamed Latin songs of 2019
Next

Dance to this: Spotify's most streamed Latin songs of 2019
Taylor Swift and Demi Lovato
© Getty Images

Taylor Swift and Demi Lovato

If you’re sick of seeing celebrity “feuds” making headlines, raise your hand. You’re not alone, in fact, you’re in good company as Demi Lovato is set on doing just the opposite. The Confident singer addressed her alleged feud with Taylor Swift on Monday, September 2, putting to rest any hint of negativity.

Demi Lovato addresses Taylor Swift fight rumors
© @ddlovato

Demi Lovato addresses Taylor Swift fight rumors

“Life's too short for women not to support other women…” she wrote to fans, “especially when women release great music. ”The 27-year-old entertainer added "great job @taylorswift."

Demi Lovato on Taylor Swift
© @ddlovato

Demi Lovato on Taylor Swift

Demi also specifically called Taylor's hit Cruel Summer album “a jam.”

Taylor Swift talks about Demi Lovato

Taylor Swift talks about Demi Lovato

“This is so awesome and put the biggest smile on my face,” Taylor wrote, reposting Demi’s comment. “Thank you, @ddlvato.” The You Need To Calm Down diva clearly put her love into the reply, adorning the text graphic with heart emojis and two cats hugging. We're thrilled to see the music giants in a good place.

Taylor Swift and Demi Lovato feud
© Getty Images

Taylor Swift and Demi Lovato feud

Demi and Taylor's "fight" in a nutshell:

The famous feud was brewed by Demi's collaboration with Scooter Braun, who Taylor openly dislikes and views as a bully. Tay was left "grossed out" after her first six albums were sold to the celebrity manager for $300 million. Fuel to the fire was Demi's public statement defending him during this time.

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

Más sobre:

View Galleries