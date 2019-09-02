View 3 pics | Back to story

Salma Hayek and more stars send love to friend Kevin Hart after devastating car crash

Salma Hayek Kevin Hart
© Getty Images

Salma Hayek Kevin Hart

Hollywood is sending their love to Kevin Hart, who sustained major back injuries after a horrific car accident in the wee hours of Sunday, September 1. The 40-year-old comedian and an engaged couple were cruising around Calabasas in his 1970 Plymouth Barracuda when driver Jared Black lost control. According to the California Highway Patrol, the vehicle smashed through a roadside fence along the infamous Mulholland Highway, rolling down an embankment. Upon news breaking, Kevin’s star friends like Salma Hayek immediately made their support known.

Kevin Hart and Bryan Cranston
© @BryanCanston

Kevin Hart and Bryan Cranston

Another A-lister to chime in was Bryan Cranston, who co-starred with Kevin in The Upside. The Breaking Bad lead asked everyone to "send him positive energy and healing thoughts,” calling Kevin a “good human.” 

Kevin Hart car crash
© @kevinhart4real

Kevin Hart car crash

As of now, authorities have confirmed that Kevin and Jared suffered "major back injuries” from the accident. Fortunately for her, Rebecca did not suffer any substantial injuries, only some pain. Kevin had only just purchased this Plymouth in July as a 40th birthday present for himself.

