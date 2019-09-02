View 9 pics | Celebrities

JuanPa Zurita and Carmella Rose are total relationship goals

JuanPa Zurita and Carmella Rose are total relationship goals
JuanPa Zurita and Carmella Rose are total relationship goals

Juanpa Zurita and Carmella Rose
© @eljuanpazurita

Juanpa Zurita and Carmella Rose

When two beautiful worlds collide, something more happens. This is very much the case with Mexican social media star and actor Juan Pablo Zurita (more commonly known as Juanpa Zurita) and his fashion phenom girlfriend and model Carmella Rose.

One can tell that the young couple is very much in love (and a match made in heaven) as they share fun adventures and travel the world together. These two rising stars are definitely ones to watch as their stars rise high within their respective industries. Check out some of the sweetest moments that this power couple in the making has shared with the world!

 

Special Milestones

For their one year anniversary, Juanpa shared a pic of the two from a trip they did to Zion National Park in Utah.

Juanpa Zurita and Carmella Rose
© @carmellarose

Juanpa Zurita and Carmella Rose

Busy schedules

Despite having work commitments that sometimes take them to opposite ends of the globe, they always make time for each other.

Juanpa Zurita and Carmella Rose
© @eljuanpazurita

Juanpa Zurita and Carmella Rose

Natural and carefree

These two lovebirds always know how to let their hair down and just relax.

 

Juanpa Zurita and Carmella Rose
© @carmellarose

Juanpa Zurita and Carmella Rose

The couple that hikes together...

Juanpa and Carmella have many shared interests so they always make it a point to enjoy the small moments through shared adventures. 

Juanpa Zurita and Carmella Rose
© @eljuanpazurita

Juanpa Zurita and Carmella Rose

Celebrating the big moments

The young couple knows that being there for one another is what really counts — like celebrating birthdays in Miami together.

Juanpa Zurita and Carmella Rose
© @carmellarose

Juanpa Zurita and Carmella Rose

Some of Carmella’s favorite things

On a trip to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, Carmella shared that Juanpa and the famous wizard are some of her favorite things.

 

Juanpa Zurita and Carmella Rose
© @eljuanpazurita

Juanpa Zurita and Carmella Rose

New York, New York

New York holds a special place in the couple’s heart as this is the city where they met!

Juanpa Zurita and Carmella Rose
© @carmellarose

Juanpa Zurita and Carmella Rose

They also have cute nicknames for one another 

Like “squish.”

Juanpa Zurita and Carmella Rose
© @eljuanpazurita

Juanpa Zurita and Carmella Rose

They also go on casual lunches

And make new friends along the way.

 

